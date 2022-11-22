IMF to disburse $59 mln to Mozambique after loan review

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Monday completed its first review of Mozambique’s three-year loan program, allowing for an immediate disbursement to Maputo of about $59.26 million.

The review brings total disbursements under the $456 million Extended Credit Facility program approved in May to about $150 million to date, the IMF said.

The IMF said Mozambique’s implementation of the loan program’s policy requirements was “strong,” despite a challenging global environment that has pushed inflation into the double digits due to high food and fuel prices.

It cited completion of government commitments in the areas of fiscal governance and anti-corruption.