Imperial obtains approval for acquisition of 100% stake in J&J Group

19 July 2022; Imperial, owned by DP World, announced today that all the requirements relating to its 100% acquisition of J&J Group, the largest integrated logistics operator on Mozambique’s Beira corridor, have now been fulfilled.

The transaction relating to the acquisition of the first tranche of shares (51%) of the J&J Group, which was announced on 29 July 2021, was closed on 18 July 2022. This will be followed by the acquisitions of the second and third tranches of 46.5% and 2.5%, respectively. J&J Group offers end-to-end logistics solutions along the Beira and North-South corridors, specialising in the transport of break-bulk, containerised, project, fuel and out-of-gauge cargo between Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “This acquisition strengthens DP World’s position as an end-to-end logistics provider, by adding J&J’s significant presence along these key corridors in Africa – a market where trade is expected to grow at more than twice GDP driven by population growth, accelerated urbanisation and rising middle classes.”

Mohammed Akoojee, Chief Operating Officer of DP World Logistics and Group CEO at Imperial added: “This acquisition complements our ‘Gateway to Africa’ focus as it optimises and expands our reach in Africa by providing scale in end-to-end cross-border transportation services in key countries and new industries. This is possible through well-established routes, port capabilities, a well-developed asset base, including a fleet and warehousing space, as well as an entrenched customer portfolio.” Through the acquisition of the J&J Group, Imperial will be positioned for quicker go-to-market outside of South Africa and end-to-end access to certain key countries and corridors (port to customer) in Africa. “We are excited for J&J to partner with Imperial and believe that the operations of these two businesses are very complementary. This combination offers existing and potential J&J clients a true gateway to Africa,” explained Carlyle and Ethos Private Equity, currently the controlling shareholders of the J&J Group.

DP World has been growing its business in Africa, being a key growth region that offers many opportunities for further development in the ports and logistics sector, trade corridors, eCommerce, and others. Africa is centrally positioned to fit into the global trade and supply chains, and the development of trade corridors and port infrastructure is critical to connect the continent to drive economic growth and development. DP World operates nine ports and terminals across 8 countries in Africa – Algeria, Angola, Egypt, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Somaliland and South Africa. About Imperial: Imperial is an Africa-focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: www.imperiallogistics.com

About DP World: We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions. We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.