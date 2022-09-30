Japan’s Daikin to build air conditioners in Nigeria in renewed push

Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd 6367.T will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a regional head said on Thursday.

“We are very soon going to have a factory in Nigeria,” Kanwal Jeet Jawa, the head of Daikin’s operations in India and East Africa, told Reuters.

Rather than building a plant, Daikin is using space in a facility provided by a local distributor in the West African nation, he said.

In East African countries, including Tanzania and Kenya, Daikin is aiming to become the leading seller of air conditioners, chillers and other cooling equipment by 2025.