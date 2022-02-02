Kenya’s budget deficit to widen as Treasury lays out extra spending

NAIROBI, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Kenya plans to spend an extra 108.5 billion shillings ($956.7 million) in the fiscal year to end June, the finance ministry said, a move that will raise the fiscal deficit to 8.1% of gross domestic product from the initial target of 7.5%.

The extra expenditure will go towards tackling a drought which has hit parts of the country, security and a general election that is scheduled for Aug. 9, the finance ministry said in a supplementary budget seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

If parliament approves the proposals, the national carrier Kenya Airways will get 26.56 billion shillings in new allocation.

The government is injecting $473 million into the ailing airline this fiscal year and next, the Treasury said in December, and will take over $827 million of its debts.