Namibia hikes main rate by 75 bps, matching South Africa

WINDHOEK, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Namibia’s central bank on Wednesday raised its main lending rate by 75 basis points to 6.25% NACBIR=ECI, tightening policy further to try to curb inflation and matching a move by South Africa’s central bank last month.

Namibia’s annual inflation slowed to 7.1% last month NACPIY=ECI from 7.3% in August.

As well as trying to ensure price stability, the Bank of Namibia also tries to safeguard the 1:1 link between the Namibian dollar and South African rand, which means it often mirrors rate decisions by the its neighbour’s central bank.

Inflation is now forecast to average around 6.1% for the year, up from the 5.8% forecast at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in August, the central bank said.