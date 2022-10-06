Navigating a global recession

Photo by D koi on Unsplash This article is part of an ongoing series of basic financial education brought to you by financial industry professionals curated by PocketFin – The Financial School of Real Life. CNBC Africa provides content from PocketFin as a service to its readers but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by PocketFin.

As a potential global economic recession looms what can you do to secure yourself in times of economic downturn? Firstly lets begin with what an economic recession is and what the potential pitfalls are on this type of event. A recession occurs when there are two consecutive quarters of negative economic output. Generally economic recessions can last between two and eighteen months, whilst most average out at ten months. During a recession we generally see a term known as a ”bear market” , which is a market cycle where a market falls by more than 20%. Most investment markets decline frightening investors of investing and thus fleeing to safe-haven investment assets such as cash which is generally deemed incredibly safe. Often during recession interest rates rise to help combat inflation, this in turn provides a cash investor with a higher interest return on their money, this however effects those with debt in a negative way meaning debtors pay more interest to service their debt.