NGX All Share Index begins week negative

The Nigerian Equities All Share Index started the week in the negative territory, failing to build on the positive momentum from last week. Analysts say they expect the negative sentiment to persist in the short term due to last week's interest rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investment, joins CNBC Africa to discuss expectations for this week.

Mon, 30 May 2022 14:13:40 GMT