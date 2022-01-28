Nigeria tax receipts rise 29% in 2021

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

ABUJA, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s tax receipts in 2021 rose by 29.4% to 6.41 trillion naira ($15.5 billion), the head of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, said on Thursday.

Nigeria’s government has repeatedly said it wants to boost non-oil revenues since oil sales make up 90% of foreign exchange receipts. But raising more money from taxes has proved difficult in a country where so many small business are not registered.

It plans to prioritise tax collection from its digital economy in 2022 and focus on non-resident firms with significant economic presence that generate turnover in the country.