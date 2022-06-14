Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

ABUJA, June 14 (Reuters) – Online platforms like Twitter TWTR.N, Facebook META.O and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show.

The code of practice for “interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries” was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website.

A statement from the agency’s spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google GOOGL.O and TikTok, among others.

The platforms are popular in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 200 million people.