Nigeria’s Buhari has no preferred successor, spokesman says

ABUJA, June 6 (Reuters) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has no preferred candidate from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) to succeed him, his spokesman said on Monday, a day before a convention to pick the party’s flag bearer for elections early next year.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, a powerful former Lagos state governor, are seen as frontrunners to represent the APC during the presidential vote next February.

Buhari, who is constitutionally barred from contesting, will step down next year after eight years in office, leading to intense speculation on whom Buhari will back as his preferred successor.

But the president’s spokesman Garba Shehu said Buhari told APC governors from northern Nigeria during a meeting on Monday that he has “no preferred candidate,” and has “anointed no one”.