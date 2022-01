Share

Nigeria’s FX inflow surges by 64% in Q3’21

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that foreign exchange inflow into the country surged by 64 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, thereby boosting liquidity. Will this serve as a significant shift in monetary and foreign exchange policy stance in 2022 to sustain the liquidity? Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and FX at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 06 Jan 2022 11:55:41 GMT