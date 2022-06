Share

Road to CHOGM: A Focus on the Commonwealth Business Forum

With the D-day to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meetings in Kigali fast approaching, business and market leaders are upbeat of the opportunities that gatherings like the Commonwealth Business forum will offer. In our first edition of Road to CHOGM, CNBC Africa's Eugene Anangwe spoke to Dr. Diane Karusisi the Chief Executive Officer Of Bank Of Kigali Group on her expectations from the forum.

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:09:34 GMT