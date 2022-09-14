Road-toll operator Salik aims to raise $817 mln in Dubai IPO – Gulf News

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Dubai road-toll operator Salik priced its initial public offering at 2 dirhams a share, according to Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Tuesday, valuing the issue at around 3 billion dirhams ($817 million).

Salik is the third state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai, in a programme aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Cornerstone investors UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Dubai Holding, Shamal Holding and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, have committed about 606 million dirhams, the report said.

Salik’s offer price was announced through advertisements in local media, and was determined following investor engagement that saw significant strong initial demand indications from both local and international investors, the newspaper added.