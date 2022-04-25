Rwanda’s Kagame visits Uganda’s Museveni as relations thaw

FILE PHOTO: Rwandan president Paul Kagame addresses delegates at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana KAMPALA, April 25 (Reuters) – Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has visited his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni near Kampala, in what is seen as a sign of improving ties after several years of trading accusations over spying and supporting dissidents.

In January, Rwanda re-opened a border crossing with Uganda that had been closed for three years since Kigali accused Kampala of harassing its nationals and supporting those bent on overthrowing the government. Read full story In turn, Museveni’s government accused Rwanda of conducting illegal espionage in Uganda. On Sunday evening, Kagame attended a state banquet for the birthday of Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is seen as the Ugandan leader’s potential successor.

The pair discussed a number of issues including regional peace, stability and cooperation, Museveni said. Read more: Rwanda re-opens border with Uganda but says grievances remain “I want to thank H.E Kagame for responding positively to Lt Gen Muhoozi’s invitation and coming to pay a visit to Uganda after years of not coming here,” Museveni wrote on Twitter. Rwanda’s office of the presidency shared photographs on Twitter of the two men, who once fought together but whose relations have become strained, chatting at Uganda’s state house in Entebbe.