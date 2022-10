Share

Shared Value Africa Initiative: How corporates can transform livelihoods through connectivity

Increasingly, digital connectivity is touted as one of the key ingredients in spurring Africa’s growth. But in which ways can this be done and how can corporates achieve the transformation of livelihoods through digital connectivity? CNBC Africa spoke to Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO & Assistant Secretary-General, at UN Global Compact.

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 13:38:46 GMT