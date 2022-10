Share

Shared Value Africa Initiative: Safaricom’s Kiptinness on the importance of achieving sustainability

When it comes to examples of purpose-driven companies, Safaricom is often cited as a great example. But just how has the company been able to put purpose at the heart of its operations? CNBC Africa spoke to Stephen Kiptinness, Chief of Corporate Affairs at Safaricom.

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 14:11:40 GMT