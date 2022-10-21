Share

Shared Value Africa Initiative: Why bridging the digital divide is critical to economic opportunity

The Shared Value Africa Initiative is bringing the 6th annual Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, to Kigali on 25-26 October 2022. Ahead of this summit, CNBC Africa spoke to Professor, Mark Kramer, Senior Lecturer of Business Administration, Harvard Business School, USA on why it is extremely important for businesses to connect profit with purpose and treat societal challenges as business opportunities.

