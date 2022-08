Share

Skills transfer, funding & enterprise development key to OR Tambo SEZ, says GIDZ CEO Thandiwe Ngqobe

This Focus On special explores how OR Tambo Special Economic Zone should view business practices and how funding, structure and skills development can be used to benefit the organisation’s strategies. CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer spoke to Thandiwe Ngqobe, CEO of the Gauteng Industrial Development Zone for more on this.

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 11:41:21 GMT