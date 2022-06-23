South Africa

South Africa confirms first monkeypox case, not linked to travel

PUBLISHED: Thu, 23 Jun 2022 12:43:34 GMT
Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian
Reuters
Share
FILE PHOTO: Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday that he had been notified by the country’s laboratory services that they had confirmed the first monkeypox case in South Africa.

The patient was a 30-year-old male from Johannesburg who had no travel history, “meaning that this cannot be attributed to having been acquired outside South Africa,” Phaahla told a news conference.

A process of contact tracing was under way, he added.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

The World Health Organization will decide on Thursday whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency. That has stirred criticism from some leading African scientists who say it has been a crisis for some African countries for years. Read full story

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.