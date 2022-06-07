South Africa says UAE arrests Gupta brothers, wanted on corruption charges

June 7 (Reuters) – South Africa said on Monday the United Arab Emirates had arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, brothers who face charges of political corruption under former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Confirming South Africa’s statement on Tuesday, Dubai police said on Twitter that it had coordinated with South African authorities “regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures”. Read full story

South Africa’s Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said on Monday there were discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa “on the way forward”. The two nations agreed an extradition treaty last year.

The brothers are accused of using connections with Zuma, who ruled from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, influence cabinet appointments and siphon off state funds. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.