South Africa’s consumer inflation quickens to 7.8% y/y in July

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.8% year on year in July from 7.4% in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 1.5% in July from 1.1% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 4.6% year on year in July, from 4.4% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.7% from 0.6% in June.

