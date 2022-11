Share

Southern Africa – Europe 2022 CEO Dialogue: CEO’s Views on African Business

In a time of uncertainties and disruptions, adapting business to change is an imperative for those companies who seek growth, competitiveness, and profitability. Top CEOs of African and European companies operating in Southern Africa will discuss innovative corporate strategies and contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral partnership between Africa, Europe, and its enterprises.

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 09:10:47 GMT