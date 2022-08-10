Students cheer as online translation tools add more African languages

Photo: via Flickr KAMPALA, August 10 (Reuters) – Ugandan IT student Andrew Njuki spent years hunched over English-language textbooks, often grappling with material that would have been easier to grasp in his mother tongue Luganda.

As of May, the 27-year-old has been able to copy-paste his online teaching materials into Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL.O Google translation service and read them directly in Uganda’s official language Luganda, spoken by millions across the east African country but not taught in schools. “To understand something better you need to first understand it in your mother tongue,” said Njuki, who also finds the service handy for surfing the internet and social media. It is not perfect, he said, he rates it around 60% for quality and 65% for accuracy. But it is a start.

Translation and language-learning giants like Google and DuoLingo DUOL.O are expanding language databases available online, in a push to widen representation and reduce bias in artificial intelligence systems. Isaac Caswell, a research scientist at Google Translate, said for speakers of minority languages “it can feel like the world of tech is ignoring you.” Online translation “is a very important signal to show that we do care about you,” he added. Luganda is among 24 languages added to Google Translate in May, with others from sub-Saharan Africa, India and South America. There are now 23 African languages on the platform, accounting for 17% percent of the total.