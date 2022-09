Share

The CNBC Conversation: SABCO Chair, Paul Potgieter on facilitating business in Dubai

Connect, facilitate and accelerate are three key and basic qualities needed to create a future for any business looking to expand to other regions or even continents. These are not easily achieved, but well worth the effort. Paul Potgieter, the Chairman of the South African Business Council walk us through this process for establishing or expanding your footprint in Dubai.

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 13:45:46 GMT