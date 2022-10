Share

The CNBC Conversation with the Annual Investment Meeting President, Dawood Al Shezawi

The Annual Investment Meeting, overseen by UAE's Ministry of Economy, is a platform that gathers exhibitors and global investors. This platform facilitates the flow of Foreign Direct Investment between governments and the private sector. This CNBC Conversation explores the current trends in FDIs and how SMEs fit into the bigger picture.

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 11:55:43 GMT