The Role of Insurance: Cybersecurity

The Role of Insurance series places the microscope on the different sectors within the insurance space and what external factors influences insurance risks. We are living in an era of unprecedented change and today we face risks that did not exist a decade ago, including the challenges brought about by COVID-19 and the subsequent rapid adoption of technology. This episode will look at the increasing cyber threat in a digital age and the impact on SMEs.
Wed, 18 May 2022 17:32:06 GMT
