U.S. Farms Waste A Lot Of Water — But This Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experience a megadrought so severe, it is the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. And no sector has felt the impact more than agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world’s freshwater. With water resources becoming more scarce, several companies are working to improve irrigation efficiency and help sustain food production in a future where extreme climate may be more common.
Chapters:
Ch. 1: 2:08 The West’s drought
Ch. 2 4:48 Water in agriculture
Ch. 3 8:02 Smarter irrigation
Ch. 4 11:08 Indoor farming
Ch. 5 13:11 Future technologies
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 16:00:20 GMT