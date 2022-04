Share

UBA: ₦50bn OMO maturities expected next week

Traders at UBA say they expect a rush of activities in the fixed income market next week, after this week’s quiet sessions. About 50-billion-naira OMO maturities is expected next week. Ifeoma Onyejekwe, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss this week’s market activities and expectations for next week.

Fri, 08 Apr 2022 15:14:43 GMT