Vaccine group invites African states to apply for malaria shot support

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) – Nine months after the world’s first malaria vaccine was recommended for use, international vaccine alliance Gavi invited countries to apply for financial support to roll out the jab, particularly targeting young children in Africa.

The World Health Organization endorsed GSK Plc’s GSK.L four-dose Mosquirix shot in October last year, saying it could save thousands of lives.

Now Gavi, which has $155.7 million available over 2022-2025 for the initial roll-out of the vaccine, has invited countries to apply for funding and support to distribute the shot.

It is a step forward for the vaccine, which has taken decades to develop. Malaria, on average, kills a child every minute.