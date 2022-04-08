Visa’s Innovation Studio in Nairobi set to Incubate the Next Generation of Commerce Experiences in Africa

Over the last decade, Visa has had a strong focus in collaborating with key players across the payments landscape to enable access to digital payments. Visa has also continued to partner with leading players in Sub-Saharan Africa including fintechs, neo banks and wallets to enable new payment experiences across the region.

Throughout the challenges of the last two years, the importance of the right innovations at the right time has never been clearer. Today’s opening of Visa’s Innovation Studio in Nairobi, Kenya, marks the continuation of Visa’s effort to empower fintechs, clients and partners develop the right innovations for them now and in the coming decades.

The Innovation Studio will also help Visa to accelerate the co-creation process and fast track the market readiness of innovation payment solutions. Businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa have been leading the way in introducing new methods of paying, and being paid, by harnessing innovative technologies. Ideas to expand the growth of popular functions such as Tap to Phone and Pay on Delivery will be explored at the Innovation Studio alongside the ongoing development of cutting-edge smarter payment solutions that leverage the blockchain, IoT, VR and biometrics.

Visa started with only a couple of innovation centres. One of the first was in San Francisco. Now, there are six innovation centres around the Visa network and it really shows the power of this model. Each centre has highly specialized teams of designers, developers, product managers and technical experts who are building the future of payments with our partners.