What happened to BlackBerry?

For years, BlackBerry was the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S. After failing to adjust to the rapidly-changing industry and falling to competitors like Apple and Google, the company pivoted to an entirely new direction. Now, it’s focused solely on software and cybersecurity — trying to leave the iconic cellphones in the past. CNBC visited BlackBerry's Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Center and interviewed CEO John Chen to see what the company is up to now. Produced by: Liam Mays Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Magdalena Petrova and Sydney Boyo Senior Producer, Post Production: Erin Black Chapters: 00:01 Introduction 2:05 Early days as RIM 2:59 Prime Era 4:53 Downfall 7:16 A new era
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 17:03:08 GMT
