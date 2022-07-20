Why Financial Literacy needs to start at a grass roots level

49% of South Africans are deemed financially illiterate and approximately only 5% of South Africans will be able to retire comfortably. These facts are beyond frightening considering just how big of an impact personal finances play in shaping an individual and a countries future.

“I believe financial literacy needs to urgently be introduced into the high school syllabus” says PocketFin founder and Entrepreneur Pierre Van der Merwe.

In a rapid moving world currently fuelled by dramatic developments in technology and access to information, it has now become easier than ever to self educate oneself in an array of important topics and skills. Unfortunately however many only start to understand personal finance and topics such as debt management and investing in their late 20’s or 30’s, often once numerous financial mistakes have already been made which could shape just how well or poor one’s financial health is determined all the way in to retirement.

”I have met with and proposed to the Department of Education that we urgently roll-out a financial literacy program both digital and print to learners age 16-18 as I believe the impact it could have on our youth can be monumental as they enter adulthood, this will ripple effect all the way into future generations” says Van der Merwe.