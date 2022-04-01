World Fair Ends With Festivities, Pyrotechnics And High Tech

Christina Aguilera performs during the Closing Ceremony Held For Expo 2020 Dubai at Al Wasl Dome on March 31, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The world’s fair was postponed from its original date of October 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Closing Ceremony celebrates historic six months with performances by Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) FORBES AFRICA was at Expo 2020 Dubai to witness the tech-filled finale of the multi-billion-dollar, 182-day global event that also brought all of Africa.

The party was on for six months. And on a balmy night, under a gold dome in a grand spectacle of sound and light that saw hundreds of performers and several thousand diverse and starry-eyed visitors, the curtain came down on the Expo 2020 Dubai that brought through its gates an estimated staggering 23 million visitors. The closing ceremony of the world gala in the UAE emirate last night (March 31), had thousands of visitors streaming in well into the wee hours for the live shows, fireworks and pyrotechnics.

Tech reigned. Even as Grammy award-winning singer and headline crowd-pleaser Norah Jones said it’s her first trip to Dubai and dazzled in a grey sequinned dress at the piano singing the soulful Come Away With Me, and as thousands thronged every inch of space on the walkways – dodging baby strollers and e-scooters – to hear global pop sensation Christina Aguilera, the true star of the show was the Al Wasl gold dome, the all-rounder of the mega event. The intricate lattice dome’s eye-popping technical specs? At 67.5 meters tall and comprising 13.6 kilometers of steel, it weighs 2,544 tonnes – “as much as 25 blue whales”. And under it, a sea of humanity gazing at an immersive 360-degree projection system with giant fabric screens.

At the closing event, the baton was handed over to the Japanese city of Osaka, where the next expo will be held in 2025. The UAE, which celebrated its 50th year during the expo and changed its weekend to Saturday and Sunday in keeping with the West, is home to multiple nationalities. The expo, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, is being seen as “the start of a new beginning”. Africa was well-represented too. The colorful African stalls in the world souq areas were quite the magnet for crowds, with hand-woven African baskets and print sandals selling at Dhs100 ($27) a piece.

The African Union pavilion located within the Opportunity District at the expo site spoke to the Agenda 2063 aspirations of the continent and strengthening trade links between the Middle East and Africa. “It’s been a great experience,” says Coumba Dioukhane, a spokesperson at the Côte d’Ivoire pavilion, even as crowds queue up around us to get their expo passports stamped by the West African country. “We were able to showcase the Ivory Coast from an economic, social and cultural point of view; this was an opportunity to show to the whole world where we are, and the investment opportunities we have.”