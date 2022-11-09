Zimbabwe miners say costs, power shortages dampen 2023 growth prospects

HARARE, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s miners face rising costs and persistent electricity shortages which will impact the sector’s growth prospects next year, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The southern African country has pinned hopes on the mining sector to drive its economic recovery after years of decline blamed on the government’s forced seizure of white-owned farms in 2000 and excessive spending which fuelled hyperinflation.

An industry report published by Zimbabwe’s Chamber of Mines, which represents the country’s major mining firms, says the sector will experience a slower 7% growth next year, from a projected 8% this year.

“Prospects for mineral output growth for 2023 are generally lower than those recorded in 2022. Key risks to the outlook for 2023 include fragile power supply, high costs, foreign currency shortages, an unstable tax framework and capital shortages,” the report says.