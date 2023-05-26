Share
2042, 2050 maturities pick investors interest
The bond market witnessed mild activities this week despite the demand for 2042 and 2050 maturities which saw bids at 15.6 and 15.7 per cent. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a wrap on activities this week.
Fri, 26 May 2023 16:29:53 GMT
