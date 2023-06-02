Share
Access: Buy interest sustained on shorter maturity bonds
The bond market is continuing with its bullish run with most demands concentrated on the shorter maturities especially 2028 and 2029 papers. Senator Audu, Team Member, Treasury at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market update.
Fri, 02 Jun 2023 14:03:20 GMT
