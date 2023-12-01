Share
Access: T-Bills records sustained buy-interest
Traders at Access Bank say buy interest in the treasury bills secondary market lingers as market players continue to utilize the liquidity in the system. Kolawole Komolafe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 01 Dec 2023 12:07:49 GMT
