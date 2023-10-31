Share
ACTIF 2023: One Year of AfriCaribbean Trade & Investment Revival: Lessons Forum Experience
The AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2023, under the overarching theme “Creating a Shared Prosperous Future", and convened by Afreximbank and the GoG will gather key stakeholders that will focus on consolidating commercial collaboration between the Caribbean and Africa regions. This panel discussion will set the stage for the second edition of the ACTIF by bringing together banks, governments and the business community to reflect on the lessons learned one year later.
Tue, 31 Oct 2023 19:01:30 GMT
