The Africa Export-Import Bank has added 11 African central banks to its flagship Pan- African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) and expects the rest to join by next year, a key step in its drive to cut costs and simplify trading across the region’s 55 territories.

“Trade goes well where payments can be made easily, and this is why we can only see trade pick up if we see improvement in efficient payments,” John Bosco Sebabi, PAPSS deputy CEO told CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa this week.

Over 80 percent of intra-African payments currently go through either Europe or the United States, a process Afreximbank estimates costs as much as $5 billion in fees and compliance costs. It says PAPSS, a partnership with the African Union, will provide an alternative in which participants will transact in their own currencies without the need for a third party currency like the U.S. dollar.

Key participants in the system include central banks, which will act as regulators and clearance agents, commercial banks, fintechs, payment service providers and their customers comprising businesses across the region.