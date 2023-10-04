Share
Africa Partnership Conference: Unleashing Investment Opportunities & Revving Up intra-Africa Trade
By the admission of the Africa Union's Trade Commissioner Ambassador Albert Muchanga, the continent's landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has struggled to make the strides that its creators would have hoped for by now. But with the soft barriers to trade, including removal of custom tariffs and a harmonization of rules of origin, largely resolved, what else remains to improve intra-regional African trade?
Wed, 04 Oct 2023 03:02:28 GMT
