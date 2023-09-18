Share
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run: Three Big Trends To Watch
Bitcoin investors probably want to forget the past 12 months. After recovering from the collapse of FTX, investors backing world’s largest cryptocurrency have faced industry bankruptcies, low trading volume, and a U.S. regulatory crackdown. The mounting crypto headwinds have kept bitcoin’s price stuck between $25,000 and $30,000 for months—but there might be good news on the horizon. The wave of applications from Wall Street giants to launch ETFs backed by bitcoin, growing calls for regulatory clarity, and something called The Halving, could spark bitcoin’s next prolonged rally. Produced by: Talia Kaplan Edited by: Tim Hurt Managing Producer: Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen
