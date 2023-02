Share

Bulls extend ground

The bulls are gaining more grounds as demand is recorded across OMO and T-Bills curves with the same sentiment recorded at the bond market in the short to mid end of the curve. Traders at Access Bank expect quiet trading trade today as market players focus on the biweekly retail SMIS auction. Odinaka Linus-Nwokonkwo, Fixed income Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa more market updates.

Fri, 03 Feb 2023 12:00:39 GMT