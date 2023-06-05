Share
Can Nigerian equities sustain positive run?
Analysts at Assar Investments say Nigeria’s equities market may sustain a positive run this month if the new administration’s drive to deliver on the unified exchange rate and fuel subsidy removal policy measures is achieved. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Mon, 05 Jun 2023 14:13:52 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.