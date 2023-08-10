Will also promote more South African exports.

China will deepen and expand trade and investment cooperation with South Africa and promote more South African exports to China, its commerce ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The ministry said it will also support Chinese enterprises in deepening cooperation in manufacturing, mining, agriculture and new energy the African country.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with South African Vice President Paul Mashatile in the capital city of Pretoria on Wednesday.