Data from the EY Africa Attractiveness Report reveals that 2022 witnessed a significant rebound in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Africa, with the cleantech sector emerging as the leading driver of FDIs. The report also indicates that African governments need to implement various reforms to attract the next generation of critically needed FDIs. In an interview with CNBC Africa, Damilola Aloba, a partner at Ernst & Young, discussed the key findings of the report and offered insights into how Africa can make the most of the attention it is currently receiving.

Aloba highlights the challenges faced by FDI in Africa, citing global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. These shocks dampened investor confidence and made them cautious about committing capital to African markets. Travel restrictions and disruptions in the global supply chain further worsened the situation, impeding investment processes and causing vulnerabilities in sectors like tourism, hospitality, and manufacturing. Looking into the future, Aloba emphasizes the importance of Africa pivoting to sectors like cleantech to attract more FDIs. The continent is already gaining attention in emerging industries such as the electric vehicle space and minerals. To make the most of this attention, Africa needs to have investor-friendly policies, accelerate reforms, develop technology and infrastructure capacity, invest in skills development, and prudently manage public finances. These measures, along with economic diversification, will accelerate FDI inflows into African countries.