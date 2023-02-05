Share

Coley Porter Bell CEO on balancing work and family

Balancing your career and family life can be tough. Coley Porter Bell CEO Vicky Bullen made it a priority to set up strong and clear boundaries to make sure she could prioritize her family when she needed to. It’s part of her emphasis on leading with empathy. Find out more about how this could help you too by watching the full video: https://youtu.be/fOxJqD0tn-c #CNBC #Shorts ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 10:00:34 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.