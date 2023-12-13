Share
COP28: The South African Pavilion
As world leaders deliberate on achieving a low carbon future at Cop28, businesses, particularly those in the global south, are not far removed from the universal call to combat the effects of climate change. This highlights special on will bring key voices from South African Pavilion on how corporates can adapt their organization's needs to cater to the rising need for environmental sustainability.
Wed, 13 Dec 2023 07:01:19 GMT
