Corporate Access: Challenges in South Africa’s gaming sector
Africa’s Lottery Market size in 2021 was valued at just over $3 million and is projected to reach over $5,5 million by 2030. As big as this market share is, it is key for us to understand the impact and contribution that this business has on the South Africa economy, its contribution to employment and other socio-economic challenges. CNBC Africa's Zanele Morrison speaks to Africa’s first black female CEO to run Ithuba Holdings, South Africa’s lottery operator, Charmaine Mabuza.
Thu, 25 May 2023 11:45:36 GMT
