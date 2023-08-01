GABORONE, Aug 1 (Reuters) – The sale of rough diamonds at Botswana’s Debswana Diamond Co fell 17% in the first six months of the year, data released by the central bank showed, amid a weak market underpinned by global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Debswana, a joint venture of Botswana and Anglo American Plc’s AAL.L unit De Beers, sells 75% of its output to De Beers with the balance taken up by state-owned Okavango Diamond Co.

Botswana and De Beers in late June agreed a new diamond sales deal in which the African country, the world’s No. 1 diamond producer by value, gradually increases the share of rough stones it gets from the joint venture over the next decade to 50%.

In the first half of the year, Debswana sold diamonds worth $2.179 billion from $2.622 billion in the same period last year, the Bank of Botswana said late on Monday.