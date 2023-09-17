Markets
Driving The World’s Fastest EV — The $2.1 Million Rimac Nevera

Rimac is Croatia’s first and only automaker. Its 35-year-old founder, Mate Rimac, started tinkering with electric vehicles after he blew the engine in an old BMW he raced as a teen. After rebuilding it with an electric drivetrain – and winning some races – he founded Rimac Automobili in 2009, and today the company has released an electric supercar, the Nevera. CNBC’s John Rosevear gives the $2.1 million electric vehicle a test drive in the canyon roads above Malibu to find out if it lives up to the hype. Produced and Shot by: Andrew Evers Reporter: John Rosevear Edited by: Liam Mays Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Sun, 17 Sep 2023 16:00:05 GMT

